Krones officially completes acquisition of Netstal from KraussMaffei

As part of the sale, over 500 Netstal employees have been transferred to Krones.

The sale of injection molding machinery maker Netsal from Germany’s KraussMaffei Technologies GmbH was successfully completed on March 28.

Netstal was sold to German packaging and bottle machine manufacturer Krones AG for 170 million euros ($183 million), and as part of the sale, over 500 Netstal employees transferred to Krones.

Netstal will continue to manage its business independently.

The deal was first announced on Jan. 29.

Advertisement

Naefels, Switzerland-based Netstal is a leading supplier of injection molding machines and has been a strategic partner of Krones in the past.