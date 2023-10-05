KraussMaffei names new Injection Molding leader

Germany-based processing machinery maker KraussMaffei has named Jörg Stech as the new head of Injection Molding Machines EMEA, succeeding Karl-Heinz Bourdon, who led the division on an interim basis since the end of July.

Stech’s most recent job was as managing director with hydraulics component manufacturer Argo-Hytos GmbH. A graduate engineer of BadenWuerttemberg Corporative State University, Stuttgart, Stech also earned master’s degrees in business administration and industrial science from the University of Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

“I warmly welcome Jörg Stech joining KraussMaffei and look forward to working closely with him,” KraussMaffei CEO Yong Li said. “With his many years of experience in leading positions and in the machinery industry, I firmly believe he will lead the KraussMaffei team to develop the injection molding business and technology to the next level.”