John Haag named president, CEO of purging compound supplier Neutrex

Neutrex Inc., the manufacturer of Purgex purging compounds, has appointed John Haag as its new president and CEO.

In a March 26 statement, Purgex officials said that John Haag “played an integral role in the founding of [the firm] in 1992 and served the company for three decades as general counsel and as a primary advisor on technical, business, and legal matters.”

John Haag is the son of Arthur Haag, who invented Neutrex’s signature Purgex-brand purging compound and operated Neutrex for more than 30 years. Arthur Haag died last year, and will be posthumously inducted into the Plastics Hall of Fame next month, during the NPE2024 trade show.

John Haag has an extensive background in technology, industry, business management, and law. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and Nuclear Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, and has experience with chemical, water treatment, nuclear power, and manufacturing plants.

He was a partner at the international law firm now known as Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, often representing manufacturers in product performance and intellectual property disputes. He also co-founded and managed two other law firms.

Neutrex, owned by the Haag family, is based in Houston, and manufactures 14 grades of Purgex purging compound.