Injection molder Tessy Plastics appoints new president

New York-based injection molder Tessy Plastics Corp. has promoted company veteran Stafford Frearson as its next president.

Frearson has been with Tessy since 1997, most recently as the vice president of engineering.

Outgoing president Roland Beck, the son of founder Henry Beck, becomes CEO.

As president, Frearson will manage day-to-day operations at Tessy Plastics’ 13 locations in New York, Pennsylvania, and Shanghai, China.

“I am excited to work beside Stafford to continue building on our success. I am confident that he will continue to lead the company towards the sustained growth we have had our first 50 years in business,” said Roland Beck, Tessy Plastics owner.

“Throughout my career I’ve been privileged to work alongside some of the most talented people in the injection molding industry. Watching, listening, and learning alongside an amazing group of people has helped shape not only my career, but also me personally,” said Frearson. “I am excited for the next chapter in my career with Tessy and to continue building on the success of both Henry and Roland.”

Funded in 1973 and headquartered in Skaneateles, N.Y., Tessy specializes in injection molding and custom automated assembly solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare and consumer markets.