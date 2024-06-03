Feds invest over $42 million for Quebec apprentices in the skilled trades

Canada’s federal government is investing over $42 million for Quebec apprentices through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy.

The feds are providing $39.4 million over five years, beginning in 2023-24, to the Government of Quebec through the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy’s Union Training and Innovation Program. Through this joint investment, organizations in Quebec including professional and technical training institutions, Indigenous and not-for-profit organizations, and private sector employer groups will be able to benefit from funding to support investments in modern and up-to-date training equipment and materials. The funding will also support innovation and enhanced partnerships to help improve apprenticeship outcomes. Between 2,000 and 5,000 Red Seal apprentices, including individuals from under-represented groups, are expected to benefit from this funding each year in Quebec.

In making the announcement, Randy Boissonnault, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, also highlighted two investments for a total of over $3.5 million to two unions for projects under the Women in the Skilled Trades Initiative, trying to help women in Quebec get the apprenticeship training and support they need to enter the skilled trades workforce:

An investment of over $940,000 to the Centrale des syndicats démocratiques (CSD) aims to reduce barriers and increase access to Red Seal Trades in Quebec by supporting learning activities such as information workshops across schools.

An investment of over $2.5 million to the Syndicat québécois de la construction (SQC) is helping them partner with recruiting firms to hire women apprentices and provide career development training.