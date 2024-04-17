Family business Reifenhäuser Group expands to fourth generation

The extrusion technology specialist has appointed Jan Karnath as its first chief digital officer.

Extrusion technology specialist Reifenhäuser Group, based in Troisdorf, Germany, has hired Jan Karnath, 39, a nephew of CEO Bernd Reifenhäuser and chief strategy officer Ulrich Reifenhäuser, as the first representative of the fourth generation of the family to join the business.

Karanth will be the company’s first chief digital officer, overseeing the group’s overall digital strategy and the development of the tech start-up RE: GmbH, which specializes in connecting entire production facilities; AR:DEL, Reifenhäuser’s digital education and learning platform; and R-Cycle, the digital product passport for sustainable packaging.

Karnath has over 15 years of experience in the digital business. He studied Management in Vienna and Digital Transformation & Innovation at Stanford University. He then began his career at SAP and has since successfully led several digital companies as a board member and founder. Investors in these companies have included EQT and Porsche AG.

Reifenhäuser Group is a supplier of plastic extrusion technologies and components.