Entek names three new vice presidents

The extruder maker has promoted John Burke, Tim Glover, and Marvin Kuenzi.

Extruder builder Entek Manufacturing Inc. has made three new appointments to vice president roles at the company.

John Burke.

Lebanon, Ore.-based Entek has named John Burke to vice president of manufacturing, Tim Glover to vice president of machining, and Marvin Kuenzi to vice president of engineering.

Tim Glover.

Burke has been with Entek since 1999, Glover has been with the company since 2004, and Kuenzi joined Entek in 2007 as a design engineer.

Marvin Kuenzi.

Entek offers turnkey production extrusion systems, twin-screw extruders and components. The company has focused on extrusion technology for natural fiber-plastic composites, pelletizing, custom compounding, specialty sheet lines, food and medical applications, and plastics recycling.

