Entek names three new vice presidents

Extruder builder Entek Manufacturing Inc. has made three new appointments to vice president roles at the company.

Lebanon, Ore.-based Entek has named John Burke to vice president of manufacturing, Tim Glover to vice president of machining, and Marvin Kuenzi to vice president of engineering.

Burke has been with Entek since 1999, Glover has been with the company since 2004, and Kuenzi joined Entek in 2007 as a design engineer.

Entek offers turnkey production extrusion systems, twin-screw extruders and components. The company has focused on extrusion technology for natural fiber-plastic composites, pelletizing, custom compounding, specialty sheet lines, food and medical applications, and plastics recycling.