Entek appoints wear parts sales manager

The extrusion and materials handling equipment maker launched its wear parts division in 2023.

Lebanon, Ore.-based Entek, which makes extruders and materials handling equipment, has hired Joel McBride to serve as sales account manager for its wear parts division.

He will be responsible for growing the division’s business by adding new parts accounts throughout the U.S. and Canada.

McBride has 19 years of experience in the industry, 15 of those in industrial scales and automation, along with four years selling and servicing mechanical dosing units.

“We are thrilled to have Joel join our growing team,” said Tammy Straw, director the wear parts division. “His sales and technical experience made him a perfect fit for this new position. Our wear parts business is growing fast, and we are confident that Joel will help us continue to provide great service to our customers.”

Since launching its wear parts division in February 2023, Entek has increased its offerings, added manufacturing shifts, stocked inventory, and reduced delivery times.