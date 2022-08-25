Davis-Standard names new CFO

Extrusion machinery maker Davis-Standard LLC has named Raje Dwaraka as its new chief financial officer (CFO), in charge of leading the company’s finance team and partnering with business unit leaders.

“Raje is a talented financial leader, and we are thrilled to have her as part of our executive leadership team,” said Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale said in a news release. “She brings a proven track record of leading global teams, delivering sound financial strategy, and close partnership with business leadership – all of which will be key to continuing the growth trajectory that we are on.”

Dwaraka comes to Pawcatuck, Conn.-based Davis-Standard from NielsenIQ, where she was chief accounting officer. Prior to that role, she was CFO of the $2-billion food services business unit within Pactiv, where she oversaw finance and strategic planning and played a key role in listing the company on NASDAQ. She also held the positions of Head of SEC Reporting and Controller during her time in the company.