Davis-Standard names Matthew Urban as capital equipment sales manager for TSL product line

TSL designs, manufactures and markets thermoforming equipment to the food packaging industry.

Matthew Urban. Photo Credit: Davis-Standard LLC

Extrusion systems manufacturer Davis-Standard LLC, headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn., has named Matthew Urban as capital equipment sales manager for the Thermoforming Systems LLC (TSL) product line.

In this role, Urban will be responsible for global sales of TSL’s sheet and thermoforming technology primarily used for food and beverage end markets. TSL offers customers pellet-to-product solutions with a portfolio of formers, trim presses and rotary machinery, as well as in-line extrusion capabilities.

“Matthew understands thermoforming equipment and the customers we serve,” Roger Moore, vice president of sales for TSL, said in a news release. “His leadership abilities and experience, knowledge of the industry, and commitment to service will be an asset to our market development efforts.”

Urban comes to Davis-Standard from SencorpWhite, where he was an executive account manager for the company’s thermoforming product line. He served customers in the consumer products, medical, food, cosmetic and packaging markets throughout the U.S., Mexico, and Europe. He has a bachelor of science in consumer studies from Virginia Tech and is a member of SPE.

