Davis-Standard names chief procurement officer

The extrusion and converting technology maker has named Brian Anderson to the role.

Extrusion and converting technology maker Davis-Standard LLC has appointed Brian Anderson as chief procurement officer.

He will assume global responsibility for Davis-Standard’s procurement and supply chain operations, overseeing supplier management, sourcing strategies and cost optimization initiatives.

Anderson brings 30 years of experience in procurement and supply chain management, holding key roles with Duracell Inc., Robert Bosch and the Marmon Group, among others. He also teaches courses in supply chain at Elmhurst University in the Chicago area.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our team,” said Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard. “His expertise and vision will be instrumental in enhancing our procurement practices and ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while driving sustainable growth.”

Davis-Standard is headquartered in Pawcatuck, Conn.