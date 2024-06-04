Davis-Standard appoints new president of DS Global Services

Davis-Standard LLC, the Pawcatuck, Conn.-based maker of extrusion, converting, and thermoforming equipment, has named Ching Gettman as president of its DS Global Services team.

With over 20 years of industry experience, she joins Davis-Standard from Caterpillar, where she served as vice president of product development, aftermarket, and strategy. Prior to that, she spent 12 years at John Deere, holding various key roles across multiple locations. She also worked as a distributor executive at Cummins Western Canada, where she was responsible for sales, service, rebuild, and parts.

“Ching’s experience and innovative approach make her the perfect fit for leading our DS Global Services team,” said Giovanni Spitale, CEO of Davis-Standard. “Ching’s leadership will enhance our service capabilities and strengthen our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers worldwide. Under her leadership, DS Global Services will focus on providing comprehensive solutions that improve our customers’ performance at every step of the way.”

Gettman holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University and a Master of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).