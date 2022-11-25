Davis-Standard appoints new chief marketing officer

Pawcatuck, Conn.-based extrusion technology maker Davis-Standard LLC has appointed Anthony Toklo as chief marketing officer, assuming global responsibility for marketing, communications, and branding initiatives.

Toklo comes to the company from ITW, where he led go-to-market strategy for the packaging business. Prior to that, he was a product marketing manager at GE, responsible for the development and execution of business- and product-level strategic plans and market positions. He holds degrees in both mechanical and chemical engineering, as well as an MBA from Miami University.

“Tony’s technical and commercial background coupled with more than 20 years of experience make him uniquely qualified for this position,” Davis-Standard CEO Giovanni Spitale said in a Nov. 18 statement. “His industry knowledge, leadership ability and success in implementing market growth strategies will be advantageous to our organization.”