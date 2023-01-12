CTMA, OCTE begin deliveries of new advanced machinery to 40 Ontario high schools

The Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) and Ontario Council for Technology Education (OCTE), in partnership with 22 district school boards, have begun deliveries of new, high-tech machine equipment for 40 high schools throughout Ontario, as part of the Career-Ready with CTMA: Expanding Opportunities program.

“Our goal is to expose high school students to technology at an earlier age to engage their interest for a career within our industry,” said Robert Cattle, CTMA executive director. “Not only does this expose students to newer technology at an earlier age, but also gives teachers up-to-date equipment to implement in their classrooms.”

The equipment deliveries began in November 2022, and include CNC milling centres, lathes, plasma cutters, CNC desktop milling machines, high-precision conventional milling machines, lathes with readouts, and more.

“[CTMA’s] donations will help our students prepare for work in their selected fields by giving them more up-to-date equipment and processes to better them for today’s working world,” said Stephen Miron, a manufacturing teacher at Toronto’s Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School. “It is groups like yourselves that help to improve the way in which teachers can deliver curriculum to our students. It would not be possible without you.”

In addition, each school will receive tool kits and cutting tools.

“At W.F. Herman Academy, we focus on developing students’ ability to perform traditional machining operations in order to develop a sound foundation for more advanced techniques later in their training,” said Ed Kotevich, technical department head, W.F. Herman Academy. “The equipment the CTMA has provided (saws, milling machines, grinders, and assorted hand and measuring tools) are essential for students to develop the required skills for years to come.”

The other half of the program will provide experiential work placements for high school co-op students, with a focus in the precision metal cutting sector. Each student will be paid an hourly rate while earning cooperative education credits.

“Our government is proud to be funding projects that exposes high school students to the skilled trades early on,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development. “Ontario needs more skilled workers, and that starts with attracting more young people to these rewarding, well-paying and life-long careers. I want to congratulate the CTMA and OCTE for this incredible initiative.”

Each participant will work alongside experienced tradespeople, skilled workers and other professionals who will provide them with an opportunity to gain real world skills and knowledge.

“This exciting partnership is providing much-needed support for our manufacturing technology high school programs and will go a long way in reducing the skilled trades gap in this important industry,” said Dave Lewis, OCTE past chair.

Eligible employers could receive a wage subsidy of 50 per cent of wages paid, up to $5,000 per placement.