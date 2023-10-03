CTMA elects new president

The Canadian Tooling & Machining Association (CTMA) has appointed Louis Jahn as its new president, replacing outgoing leader Chris Hergott, who held the role for the past four years.

Jahn was elected by CTMA members at the organization’s annual general meeting on Sept. 21 in London, Ont.

Louis is the owner of Jahn Engineering Ltd. in Windsor, Ont., and brings with him more than 30+ years of industry experience. He started his career in 1979 as a tool and die apprentice at Kardam Manufacturing Ltd. in Windsor, Ont., where he completed his journeyman’s status. He then moved on to the University of Windsor for a short time before joining the NarmCo Group as a corporate tool engineer. From there he went back to Kardam Manufacturing as a quality assurance manager and took over as general manager in 1991. He founded Jahn Engineering in 1996, and is responsible for business development, die engineering, and human resource management; the company designs and builds metal stamping dies, and has a check fixture division called JE Fixture & Tool.

In addition to the induction of the new president, the CTMA also announced three new board members: Arman Pouragha, Rapid Enterprises; Michelle Henning, Answer Precision Technologies; and Scott Allan, Integrity Tool & Mold Inc. They replace Anjan Tak, Robust Gear & Industries; Kyle Patton, Answer Precision Technologies; and Ray Buxton, Mazak Canada.

The CTMA is headquartered in Cambridge, Ont.