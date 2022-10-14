Bunting names Robert Bunting as president and CEO

He becomes the third generation of his family to hold the role.

Newton, Kan.-based Bunting, which designs and manufactures magnetic separation, detection and materials handling equipment, has appointed Robert Bunting as president and CEO.

Robert Bunting succeeds his father, Bob Bunting, who now takes on the position of company chairman.

Robert Bunting earned a degree in business management at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., and worked as an insurance inside sales coordinator before joining Bunting’s Elk Grove Village magnet sales team in 2007. He advanced through external sales and global product manager roles with the company before becoming a general manager in 2016.

Bunting, which was founded in 1959 by Walter F. Bunting in Chicago, designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal detectors, materials handling, magnetic printing cylinders, magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetizing equipment. The company has multiple locations, including Bunting-Elk Grove Village; Bunting-DuBois; Bunting-Berkhamsted and Bunting-Redditch in the United Kingdom; and Ningbo, China.