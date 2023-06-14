Bosch Rexroth CEO Gregory Gumbs stepping down

The engineering firm is looking for a new North America region president and CEO.

The leader of the North American division of Bosch Rexroth – which supplies hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces for the Internet of Things (Industry 4.0) – is leaving the company.

Gregory Gumbs, president and CEO of the North America region, will leave the company effective July 1. Gumbs joined Bosch Rexroth, which is based in Lohr am Main, Germany, in September 2020 and, according to a news release from the company, increased growth in the North American region, improved competitiveness and established a customer-focused culture.

The company’s U.S. headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Reinhard Schaefer, a current executive board member, will join the North American board in the interim to support the transition and identify the company’s next regional CEO.

“I would like to thank Gregory Gumbs for his leadership in the region,” said Steffen Haack, CEO of Bosch Rexroth AG. “The North American region is of critical importance, and the leadership team in the region has a strong foundation to continue the significant growth path we are on.”