Borealis names new CEO

Materials supplier Borealis has appointed Stefan Doboczky as its new CEO, effective July 1.

He replaces outgoing Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl, who is stepping down on June 30.

Doboczky’s career started in 1992, culminating in executive board and CEO positions at listed chemicals companies internationally. He held a position on the OMV Supervisory Board since 2019, from which he stepped down due to his new role at Borealis. OMV is an integrated energy, fuels and feedstock and chemicals and materials company headquartered in Vienna, Austria, which owns 75 per cent of Borealis.

Doboczky holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Technical University Vienna and an MBA from IMD Lausanne.

“Stefan Doboczky brings a wealth of experience with an impressive leadership track record in the chemicals industry spanning over 30 years,” said Daniela Vlad, chairwoman of the supervisory board of Borealis and executive vice president of chemicals of OMV. “I am delighted to welcome him to Borealis with his in-depth knowledge of our industry and his strong commitment to further elevating Borealis’ market leadership through its proven innovation and technological capabilities. OMV and ADNOC – both companies represented in the Borealis Supervisory Board – are supportive of this appointment. I look forward to working with Stefan Doboczky in his new role, as he takes the helm of a world-class company which is one of OMV Group’s pivotal driver for future growth.”