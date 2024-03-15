Borealis CEO Thomas Gangl stepping down

Gangl, who has held the post since April 2021, is leaving the firm effective June 30.

Thomas Gangl, the CEO of Austrian chemical company Borealis AG, is stepping down effective June 30, a decision the firm says was by “mutual agreement.”

Gangl has held the position since April 2021.

In a news release, Borealis officials said the Gangl “has been instrumental” in refining its Strategy 2030 sustainability program and accelerating the company’s transformation towards a circular economy.

“Key milestones during his tenure included the sale of Borealis’ nitrogen business, the acquisition of Rialti Spa, a polypropylene (PP) compounder of recyclates in Italy, along with the signing of the acquisition of Integra Plastics AD, an advanced mechanical recycling player in Bulgaria,” they said. “Furthermore, he steered the prolongation of Borealis’ joint venture agreements with Borouge, the successful IPO of Borouge at the ADX, and the final investment decision of the Borouge 4 plant in Ruwais, UAE, which upon completion, will be the world’s largest single-site polyolefin complex.”

Gangl started his career at OMV in 1998 as a process engineer before holding various management positions in OMV’s refining business. In 2019, he became a member of the OMV Executive Board as Chief Downstream Operations Officer.

Borealis said it would announce details about Gangl’s successor at a later stage.