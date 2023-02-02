Berry Global CEO Tom Salmon retiring

Salmon, the CEO and chairman of the Evansville, Ind.-based plastic packaging supplier, has announced plans to retire at the end of this year.

Tom Salmon, the CEO and chairman of Evansville, Ind.-based plastic packaging supplier Berry Global Group Inc., has announced plans to retire at the end of this year.

In a Feb. 2 news release, Berry Global said it has hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to help identify a successor. Both internal and external candidates will be considered, the company said.

“Our primary goal in the CEO search process will be to identify a strong leader to build on Tom’s legacy, one who shares Berry’s core values and who will continue the company’s momentum,” said Stephen Sterrett, Berry’s lead independent director, in the release. “We look forward to Tom’s continued leadership in the year ahead and fully expect a seamless transition.”

Salmon has been with Berry Global for 11 years, and became chairman and CEO in 2018, succeeding Jon Rich.

Berry Global has about 46,000 global employees across more than 265 locations. The company provides packaging solutions for both consumer goods and industrial products.