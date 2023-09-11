Teknor Apex names Donald Wiseman as new CEO

Compounder and concentrate maker Teknor Apex Co. has appointed Donald Wiseman as its new CEO, replacing longtime company head Jonathan Fain.

Fain has led Pawtucket, R.I.-based Teknor Apex for the past 51 years, company officials said in a Sept, 11 news release, and during his tenure, the company revenue has grown by more than 650 per cent, expanded beyond North America to a global footprint, and completed 11 acquisitions.

Fain will remain a major stakeholder and continue serving as Chairman of the Board; a position he assumed from his father. “I have had the privilege and honour to lead a great company for over 50 years, and while I am not retiring, I do want to hand over the day-to-day responsibility to someone who can drive to keep the company strong, growing and build upon our culture,” Fain said. “I am very confident in our future leadership and plans for supporting our growth, innovation and sustainability for years to come.”

Wiseman is a plastics industry veteran with “a deep expertise in masterbatches and compounding,” the news release said. Most recently he held the position of CEO at Star Plastics. Previously, he was the president for Performance Products and Solutions with PolyOne; the managing director and general manager in Taiwan for Cabot Microelectronics; and held various leadership roles at Americhem. He will be relocating from Cleveland, Ohio to work out of the Teknor Apex headquarters in Pawtucket.

“I am very excited to join the leadership team of Teknor Apex,” Wiseman said. “What began almost 100 years ago as a small venture in Rhode Island is now among the world’s leading custom compounders.”