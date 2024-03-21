Arburg making management changes

The changes follow a series of retirements by some top executives.

Germany-based injection molding machine maker Arburg GmbH + Co. KG has announced some changes to its management team, brought about by retirements from some of its top executives.

Gerhard Böhm, managing director of sales and after sales, will retire by the end of the year, the company announced in a March 20 news release.

Renate Keinath, who had been responsible for human resource management as managing partner since 2005, has retired from operational business, but stayed at the company as a member of the newly created advisory board.

And Jürgen Boll, managing director finance, controlling and IT, retired at the end of 2023.

Effective July 1, Steffen Kroner will take up his position as Arburg’s managing director of finance, controlling, IT, and human resources management. He is currently the managing director and chief commercial officer with Liebherr Tower Crane Division, said to be the world’s largest supplier of tower and mobile construction cranes.

Böhm’s successor, meanwhile, has already been appointed and will take up the position of managing director by Oct. 1 at the latest, although Arburg has not yet identified who this person is.