Additives supplier SI Group names Terry Walsh as senior VP of operations

Additives and chemical intermediates supplier SI Group has named industry veteran Terry Walsh as its senior vice president of operations, effective immediately.

In a May 8 news release, officials The Woodlands, Tex.-based SI Group said that Walsh “has extensive experience in lean manufacturing, process improvement, and supply chain planning” and will be responsible for overseeing SI Group’s manufacturing and engineering operations globally.

“Walsh comes to [us] with nearly 30 years of global supply chain and operations leadership at multiple global manufacturing businesses in a variety of industries,” the release said. Most recently, Walsh served as vice president of global operations for Wilsonart. Prior to this role, he led manufacturing sites and organizations at several global companies including Danaher Corp., Henkel, Novartis, and Merck.

Walsh earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance from Rider University.

SI Group provides performance additives, process solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and chemical intermediates for the plastics, rubber and adhesives, fuels and lubricants, oilfield, and pharmaceutical industries.