American Chemistry Council appoints Ross Eisenberg to lead plastics division

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) is promoting from within to fill the position of the head of its plastics division.

Ross Eisenberg, the ACC’s vice president of federal affairs, will take the helm of the plastics division and lead the association’s plastics advocacy beginning on Sept. 18.

The move fills a vacancy created in the plastics division when Joshua Baca left the Washington, D.C.-based organization in June.

“Ross is incredibly well-qualified to carry the torch on ACC’s plastics advocacy and bring us closer to a more circular and sustainable solution for plastics in society,” said ACC president and CEO Chris Jahn. “Ross knows the issues and the key stakeholders, he can run campaigns, and he embodies the diplomatic and strategic mindset needed to work across party lines and find common ground on policies that will maximize the value – and minimize the waste – of one of the most versatile materials on the planet.”

Eisenberg joined ACC in early 2020 after nearly eight years leading energy and resources policy with the National Association of Manufacturers. According to ACC officials, he also served as counsel on environment and energy with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Eisenberg has earned a spot among The Hill’s annual list of Top Lobbyists, The Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People in Washington, D.C., and was named a Leading Association Lobbyist by Association TRENDS and CEO Update in 2023 for his work on behalf of the business of chemistry.

“In total, he brings more than two decades of political, legal, and regulatory experience to ACC’s plastics division,” ACC officials said.

ACC said Eisenberg would have the additional title of president of America’s Plastic Makers. The plastics division is a self-funded unit of ACC with 19 member companies.