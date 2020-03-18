Toronto researchers turn waste cooking oil from McDonald’s into high-end 3D printing resin

March 18, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a project that could result in a beneficial new 3D printing material, researchers at the University of Toronto in Scarborough have for the first time turned waste cooking oil from a deep fryer into a high-resolution, biodegradable resin for the additive manufacturing process.

And they didn’t have to look too far for the cooking oil: a nearby MacDonald’s.

Using waste cooking oil has significant potential, the researchers say: it’s cheaper to make and the plastics made from it can break down naturally compared to conventional 3D printing resins.

The project was led by Professor Andre Simpson, an environmental chemist and director of the Environmental NMR Centre at U of T Scarborough. Simpson received funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC), the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), Government of Ontario, and the Krembil Foundation.

Harder to obtain was the waste cooking oil used in the project. After contacting all major national fast food chains, the only one to respond was McDonald’s. The oil used in the research was from vats from a local outlet in Scarborough.

Once the oil was at hand, Simpson and his team filtered out chunks of food particles, and then used a straightforward one-step chemical process in the lab, with about one litre of used cooking oil necessary to make 420 ml of resin. One of the first items successfully printed was a high-quality plastic butterfly. “The formulated resin produced high-resolution prints with features down to 100 micrometers,” Simpson and his team said in an article published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering. “The rapid prototyped prints show considerable thermomechanical stability, morphological homogeneity, and biodegradability when compared to a state-of-the-art research resin and a commercial resin.”

The project has several potential benefits, Simpson said, beginning with finding a constructive, biodegradable end-use for used cooking oil, which can otherwise cause serious environmental issues by clogging sewage lines.

And at the “end-of-life” stage, the researchers found that after burying a 3D plastic object made with their resin in soil, it lost 20 per cent of its weight in about two weeks. “If you bury it in soil, microbes will start to break it down because essentially it’s just fat,” Simpson said. “It’s something that microbes actually like to eat and they do a good job at breaking it down.”

And then there’s price. Conventional high-resolution resins can also cost upwards of US$525 per litre because they’re derived from fossil fuel oils and require several steps to make. All but one of the chemicals used to make the resin in Simpson’s lab can be recycled, meaning it could be made for as low as US$300 per tonne, which is cheaper than most plastics. It also cures solid in sunlight, opening up the possibility of pouring it as liquid and forming the structure on a work site.

“Most recycled waste cooking oil is currently used in the production of soap and biodiesel,” the team said. “It may be transformative for recycling programs if high-value commodities [such as resin] can be manufactured directly from it.”