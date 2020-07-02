SC Johnson rolls out new cleaning bottles made from 100% recycled ocean plastic

July 2, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Housecleaning can be a messy job, so it may make it a little easier to know that doing so can help cut the volume of plastic waste ending up in the ocean.

Household cleaning brands SC Johnson has launched its Mr Muscle Platinum Window & Glass cleaner in 100 per cent recycled ocean-bound plastic bottle.

The new product is part of SC Johnson’s global partnership with Plastic Bank to reduce plastic waste in the world’s oceans while also helping to alleviate poverty. For gathering the waste plastics, the collaboration will open 509 collection points in a number of nations including Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam – four of the five countries that contribute most to ocean plastic – and Brazil, and two companies estimate that around 15,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste may be collected on an annual basis. And Plastic Bank’s recycling ecosystem offers collectors a premium for the plastic they collect, which helps them improve their quality of life.

The Mr Muscle Platinum bottles are an everyday offering available in the UK and Ireland, and marketed as the first of their kind in the UK. The bottles can be purchased from Wilko and Amazon, with plans to launch to additional stores in the next few months.

“These Mr Muscle bottles are our latest effort to incorporate post-consumer recycled waste into our packaging,” said Fisk Johnson, chairman and CEO of SC Johnson, which is headquartered in Racine, Wis. “Together with Plastic Bank, we’re working to help protect the health of our ocean ecosystems and at the same time improve the lives of individuals around the world.”

“Our partnership with SC Johnson is an important step in ocean stewardship,” said David Katz, Founder and CEO of Plastic Bank. “By supporting the collection of plastic waste and use of 100% recycled ocean-bound plastic in their bottles, they are enabling people to make a profound impact on the world.”

Mr Muscle joins SC Johnson’s Windex brand in the U.S. featuring 100 per cent recycled plastic in its trigger bottles.