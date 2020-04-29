KraussMaffei produces facial visors for regional institutions in Hannover, Germany

April 29, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Processing machinery maker KraussMaffei is using the extrusion division of its site in Hannover, Germany site to produce reusable facial visors to use against the coronavirus pandemic.

These visors are designed to complement the protective equipment of medical and healthcare professionals as well as of persons working in jobs with a high number of interpersonal contacts.

The essential visor component is a stable, transparent film that can be disinfected with common disinfectants, is impermeable to droplets and keeps hands away from the face. So far, KraussMaffei has supplied its face visors several hospitals in Hannover.

“In order to meet the increasing demand, we spontaneously decided to supply regional hospitals, retirement homes or nursing services with protective face visors,” said Matthias Sieverding, president of the extrusion technology segment of the KraussMaffei Group. “At the moment, three of our staff members are released from their usual job and engaged in visor production. They produce approximately 120 visors per week, around the clock. Our 3D printers are continuously used for visor holder printing, even on weekends.”

And in the company’s research and development centre, where extrusion tests are performed under realistic production conditions, KraussMaffei is producing transparent film for the visors, Sieverding added. The visors are composed of five components: a rigid plastic holder produced on a 3D printer, a rubber strap to secure the visor to the head, a transparent film and two screws designed to attach the film to the holder. Facial visors can certainly not replace a face mask that has to be worn additionally, but they protect the eyes in particular, through which pathogens can also enter the body by airborne infection. The visor is exchangeable and can be cleaned with hot water and disinfected using standard disinfectant spray solutions.

“Visors produced by KraussMaffei are not certified,” Sieverding said. “However, we do not intend to supply bulk buyers, but rather small next-door institutions, which are in desperate need of masks, but are currently finding it difficult to get them. As long as there’s a need for facial visors and our effort remains within reasonable limits, we’ll continue producing them.”