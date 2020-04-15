CKF launches front line face shields in fight against COVID-19 spread

April 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

In a classic example of rapid response to a crisis, CKF Inc., a Canadian-owned manufacturer of molded pulp, foam, and recycled PET plastic (rPET) products for retail, food service, and packaging, has launched a newly developed face shield to help protect front line medical workers and essential services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perhaps best known for its Royal Chinet disposable and recyclable plates, bowls and platters, Hantsport, N.S.-based CKF designed, tooled up, and began the pilot manufacturing of the protective gear at its plant in Delta, B.C. in less than two weeks. Made from rPET, the face shields are easily assembled in 60 seconds and will be available from CKF’s Delta plant and also it Rexdale, Ont. location.

The face shields come with assembly instructions and are available in cases of 144 – six bags of 24 – for easy distribution to individual departments or locations.

“We all heard the call of front line medical workers for much needed PPE so our staff got to work,” CKF president Ian Anderson said. “They quickly mobilized resources, reached out to our trusted suppliers and developed a plan to re-deploy our manufacturing capacity to produce the much need face shields”.

Working in collaboration with local industrial design firm Tangram Design and national material suppliers, the concept for the face shield came together quickly. The front line face shields are set to start full production later this week with capacity for up to 1 million face shields per month.

And CKF, deemed an essential service, is also doing its part in support of the food supply chain by ramping up production and service for much needed food packaging such as meat and produce trays and egg cartons.