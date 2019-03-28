With the ever pressing sustainability & circular economy targets, and the expected evolution in the automotive industry, the elastomer industry is facing changes in the near future.

It will not only need to adapt to these new objectives & developments, but also work together as a whole to ensure a smooth & thriving transition.

These changes, along with other pressing matters in the industry, will be addressed during ACI’s 6th World Elastomer Summit, taking place in Lyon, France, on the 27th & 28th March 2019.

Over the two days, the participants will discuss the most urgent and current questions of the industry, from feedstocks, natural rubbers, elastomers production, TPE, to tyre design, technologies and other applications for elastomers.

This new edition will bring together senior executives from petrochemical companies, elastomers & rubbers producers, end-products manufacturers, technology providers, chemical intermediate suppliers, researchers, as well as other influential stakeholders from the value chain.

Join us in Lyon for two days of exchanging perspectives, learning and excellent networking opportunities with your peers.