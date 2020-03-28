March 27 - March 28, 2020

3 Rue Paul Montrochet, Lyon, France

The 7th World Elastomer Summit 2020 covers topics such as:

Current Regulatory Guidelines Impacting Elastomer Manufacturers

Evaluating the Internal & External Factors Influencing the Global Industries

Innovations in Materials & Additives

Exploring Novel Elastomer Applications

Trends in Transport & Automotive Industries

E-SBR & S-SBR: New Developments on the Radar

Bio-derived Elastomer Sustainability Developments

Tyre Industry Focus: Market Outlook & Developments

