World Elastomer Summit 2020


March 27 - March 28, 2020
3 Rue Paul Montrochet, Lyon, France



The 7th World Elastomer Summit 2020 covers topics such as:

  • Current Regulatory Guidelines Impacting Elastomer Manufacturers
  • Evaluating the Internal & External Factors Influencing the Global Industries
  • Innovations in Materials & Additives
  • Exploring Novel Elastomer Applications
  • Trends in Transport & Automotive Industries
  • E-SBR & S-SBR: New Developments on the Radar
  • Bio-derived Elastomer Sustainability Developments
  • Tyre Industry Focus: Market Outlook & Developments
