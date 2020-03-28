Event
World Elastomer Summit 2020
March 27 - March 28, 2020
3 Rue Paul Montrochet,
Lyon,
France
The 7th World Elastomer Summit 2020 covers topics such as:
- Current Regulatory Guidelines Impacting Elastomer Manufacturers
- Evaluating the Internal & External Factors Influencing the Global Industries
- Innovations in Materials & Additives
- Exploring Novel Elastomer Applications
- Trends in Transport & Automotive Industries
- E-SBR & S-SBR: New Developments on the Radar
- Bio-derived Elastomer Sustainability Developments
- Tyre Industry Focus: Market Outlook & Developments
