August 29 - August 30, 2018

LandgrafenstraÃŸe 4 10787 Berlin Germany

World Congress on Biopolymers and Bioplastics 2018” is an event delivering on the concept in the field of Bio materials, Polymer Science and chemical engineering, world across the globe. By providing collaboration spaces and break-out rooms with tea and lunch for delegates between sessions with invaluable networking time for you. It tooks delegates to have issues addressed on Bio materials by recognized global experts who are up to date with the latest developments in the Bio materials field and provide information on new techniques and technologies. This International Biopolymer Materials conference will feature renowned keynote speakers, plenary speeches, young research forum, poster presentations, technical workshops and career guidance sessions.

