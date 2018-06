August 08 - August 10, 2018

91 Trần Hưng Đạo, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam

Enhance productivity will be easier than you have imagined at “VME” Vietnam Manufacturing Expo 2018.a “Community Platform” to source new solutions, new parts, new suppliers, new partners, and new knowledge to keep up and tackle any challenge that the future will bring.

