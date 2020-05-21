UTECH North America 2020

May 19 - May 21, 2020

1551 Thoreau Dr N, Schaumburg, IL 60173, USA

UTECH North America draws from a broad range of polyurethane professionals representing numerous industries innovating with polyurethane. This includes automotive, aerospace, building and construction, electrical, furniture and bedding, footwear and textiles, mining and offshore, pipes and pipelines, refrigeration and insulation as well as specialist surgical and medical.

Held in conjunction with the conference, the independent UTECH North America trade show connects suppliers and buyers from across the polyurethane industry for two days of networking, learning and identifying new business opportunities. As the only show that is 100 percent polyurethanes, attendees can expect to meet with leading suppliers, including REPI, Chromaflo, Frimo and Max Process Equipment.

