April 13 - April 15, 2021

Forum 100, 6229 GV Maastricht, Netherlands

Organised by the Crain Global Polymer Group and in association with Urethanes Technology, UTECH Europe is the leading international exhibition and conference for the global polyurethanes industry. UTECH Europe provides visitors with the opportunity to network with over 200 top level exhibitors from across the PU industry, discover new ways to increase efficiency and boost profits, see product launches and the latest equipment, as well as learn from well-respected members of the industry in the conference.

The last UTECH Europe event held in 2018 featured over 200 exhibiting companies and had a total footfall of 10,113 over three days. Visitors came from across Europe and no less than 90 different countries globally.

