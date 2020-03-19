TransPack 2020

March 16 - March 19, 2020

1700 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830, United States

We are pleased to present ISTA’s TransPack event, to be held March 16-19 at Disneys Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Orlando, Florida. This event is co-located with TempPack. TransPack provides a balance of valuable presentations, case studies, research and solutions from world-leading experts surrounding the optimization of packaging for transport.

The TransPack program is designed to allow attendees the opportunity to meet other professionals during shared networking and exhibition events of the co-located TransPack event. Join us and prepare to learn, network and become inspired. The ISTA Forum registration rate includes participation in both TransPack and TempPack sessions.

Visit event's website