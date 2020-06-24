June 23 - June 24, 2020

601 N Milwaukee Ave, Wheeling, IL 60090, United States

Located in the heart of the ​packaging industry, the two-day event will cover functionality of plastics materials in protecting and preserving items such as meat, fish, yogurt, fruit and vegetables, dairy and ready meals. It will discuss new applications, technology developments, improved decoration and automation.

Thin Wall Packaging 2020 ​offers a unique networking opportunity for leading food companies, retailers, packaging manufacturers, researchers, and suppliers of the industry to debate the latest developments and market trends in lightweight plastics packaging. It is also a great platform to have a full overview of the available technology, product and services thanks to the busy exhibition area.

