December 02 - December 04, 2019

Georg-Glock-Straße 20, 40474 Düsseldorf, Germany

It​ will be the 14th edition of this reputable event which gathers leading brand owners, retailers, packaging manufacturers, researchers and suppliers to the plastics retail packaging industry.

The conference focus is on plastics packaging tubs, cups, trays, jars and pots. It looks at storage and functionality of plastics materials in protecting and preserving items such as meat, yoghurt, margarine, fruit and vegetables, dairy, fish, soup, and ready meals.

Thin Wall Packaging 2019 offers a meeting point for the industry to debate business trends and improvements in packaging technology. It provides a unique opportunity to network with the wide range of professionals involved with the plastics packaging industry at all levels of the supply chain.

