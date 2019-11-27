Thermoplastic Elastomers World Summit 2019

November 26 - November 27, 2019

Rennweg 16 1030 Vienna Austria

Whatever tier of the supply chain you occupy, the Thermoplastic Elastomers Summit is sure to deliver measurable results to attendees. No other gathering provides such comprehensive coverage of a range of materials under the TPE umbrella including TPUs, TPVs, TPOs, EPDM and styrenic block copolymers.

This gathering of the industry’s leading material manufacturers, compounders, tier one and two suppliers and end users of thermoplastic elastomers will dive even deeper into high-growth end use applications such as healthcare, consumer electronics, industrial applications, automotive and a number of new opportunities.

