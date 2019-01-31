Thermoplastic Concentrates 2019

This event has established a position as the place where key issues facing the industry are debated and discussed in an open and thought provoking environment. Thermoplastic Concentrates is well known for the high caliber of its attendees, including senior executives from across the global supply chain, particularly the major concentrate production companies. Attendees benefit from high quality papers which not only deal with new technical developments, but also include industry leaders giving real business insight into the successful management of companies in the current situation. In addition, the event ​gives the opportunity to network with senior industry participants and develop new focus in your work.