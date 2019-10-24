Event
The Northeast Lean Conference
October 23 - October 24, 2019
100 Columbus Blvd, Hartford, CT 06103, United States
The Northeast Lean Conference was created to provide information and inspiration to Lean practitioners – from those just starting out to seasoned Lean leaders from the manufacturing, healthcare, service and other vital industry sectors. The practical learning format features exceptional keynote and breakout presentations, interdepartmental panels, peer-to-peer discussions, hands-on simulations, interactive learning and sharing, and unlimited networking opportunities. Meet more than 500 passionate Lean, Six Sigma and Continuous Improvement professionals just like you.
Visit event's website
http://www.northeastleanconference.org/
Print this page
Related