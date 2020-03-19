TempPack 2020

March 16 - March 19, 2020

1700 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Orlando, FL 32830, United States

We are pleased to present ISTA’s TempPack event, to be held March 16-19 at Disneys Yacht and Beach Club Resorts in Orlando, Florida. This event is co-located with TransPack. TempPack brings together professionals to focus on technical topics related to global temperature controlled performance packaging. The program creates an opportunity for presenters to share their insights, challenges, case studies and research having a direct impact on the industry.

The TempPack program is designed to allow attendees the opportunity to meet other professionals during shared networking and exhibition events of the co-located TransPack event. Join us and prepare to learn, network and become inspired. The ISTA Forum registration rate includes participation in both TransPack and TempPack sessions.

