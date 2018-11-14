The annual conference hosts brand owners, retailers, stretch and shrink film producers and distributors, raw material suppliers, alongside with research institutions and universities. The 13th annual program will look in detail at the strong demand from consumer industries. That, combined with a real competitive advantage against other plastics and traditional materials, stretch and shrink film has a rapidly increasing market demand. Furthermore, changes in logistic systems and greater promotions on film have stimulated growth.

Stretch & Shrink Film 2018 will offer a lively interaction between an international panel of speakers and delegates, sure to stimulate debate in all sectors. The event will also provide a comprehensive overview of the latest material, technology, and market trends.