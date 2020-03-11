Specialty Packaging Films Asia

March 10 - March 11, 2020

S Sathon Rd, Khwaeng Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand

Expert speakers from across the packaging supply chain will share the latest market insights and developments in high value-add film solutions to balance requirements for functionality, safety, sustainability, cost efficiency and increased speed to market.

Reducing environmental impact whilst retaining product quality is also key focus across Asia Pacific and beyond. Innovation in areas including film extrusion, resins, additives and adhesives are enabling optimization of resources and widening end of life options for flexible packaging.

These topics and more will be explored in depth, enabling delegates to help lead the debate on how the flexible packaging industry should innovate to support product optimisation and sustainability initiatives.

