April 16 - April 17, 2019

111 Crawford Avenue, West Conshohocken, PA 19428

The SPE Plastic Pipe Conference is a two-day conference featuring expert presentations related to polymers and pipe & fittings and professional development (with 8 hours earned PDH) for engineers interested in learning to specify and design plastic piping systems and components, and how plastic systems save cost and reduce failures.

The conference also includes case studies for plastic pipe used in a variety of applications, and two days of networking and exhibits. Exhibit space and sponsorship opportunities are also available!

Visit event's website