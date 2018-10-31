SPE FlexPackCon 2018

October 28 - October 31, 2018

5594 W Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85226, United States

Building on a successful 2017 conference held in Tampa Florida, with nearly 360 attendees, over 100 presentations and more than 75 exhibitors, the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) and the Association of Industrial Metallizers, Coaters, and Laminators (AIMCAL) will again present a combined event in 2018.

The 2018 program of parallel tracks will address extrusion, coating, lamination, metallization, converting, and the performance requirements driving design for flexible packaging. Presentations are anticipated to include recent developments in machinery, materials, and packaging designs targeted to an assortment of applications from food to electronics to transportation. Issues facing consumer product companies from food preservation to supply chain security are program considerations.