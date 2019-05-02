×
Subscribe
News
Features
Events
CanPlastics TV
Buyers Guide
Resin Prices
Plastiques et Moules
Contacts
Advertise
Topics
Automotive
Canadian Plastics
Construction
Economy
Environment
Materials
Moldmaking
Packaging
Plastics Processes
Research & Development
Suppliers/People
Sustainability
Digital Edition
View Digital Edition
Browse Print Archives
Subscribe
Event
SPE Extrusion Minitec+
May 01 - May 02, 2019
8900 Research Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262, USA
Agenda
Day 1 Single and twin screw extrusion theory for all polymers
Day 2 Extrusion techniques applications specific to PET and PLA
Visit event's website
https://www.4spe.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageID=4205
Print this page
Tweet
Related
American Maplan adds sheet extrusion lines; names Szoke product manager (November 14, 2005)
Extrusion equipment alliance inked
New equipment option for PVC extruders
Conair opens extrusion lab in Michigan
FOAMS 2019: Advances in Foam Materials and Technology
Robotics Summit & Expo
I agree
We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. To find out more, read our
privacy policy
.