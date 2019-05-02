Canadian Plastics

Event

SPE Extrusion Minitec+


May 01 - May 02, 2019
8900 Research Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262, USA



Agenda

  • Day 1 Single and twin screw extrusion theory for all polymers
  • Day 2 Extrusion techniques applications specific to PET and PLA
Visit event's website
https://www.4spe.org/i4a/pages/index.cfm?pageID=4205


Print this page


Related