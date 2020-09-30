September 29 - September 30, 2020

Augsburger Str. 41, 10789 Berlin, Germany

The 4th edition of AMI’s international Single-Serve Capsules brings together members of the entire supply chain to evaluate and discuss the trends, challenges and opportunities facing the single-serve capsules industry. The conference features leaders in capsule packaging, filling and coffee roasting, enabling attendees to network with industry peers and update their expertise from the world-class conference ​featuring topics on the evolution of the coffee capsule market, changing consumer needs and implications for capsule technology, rethinking single-use packaging, recycling of various capsule packages, new developments in compostability, multilayer technologies and ultrasonic sealing.

