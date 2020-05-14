SPE Shape Extrusion Topcon 2020

May 12 - May 14, 2020

3801 Cleghorn Ave, Nashville, TN 37215, United States

Organanized by the SPE Extrusion Division.

Learn about the latest technologies to extrude precision parts! Look around us, the world is filled with products that are the result of precision extrusion! To make these items a thorough knowledge of extrusion is required, beginning with fundamentals and material selection, learning advanced extrusion techniques, as well as implementing process monitoring and analysis.

This technical program will be presented by industry experts, including many from the SPE Extrusion Board of Directors, and leaders from academia.