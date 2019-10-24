Event
Scientific Injection Molding Seminar
October 22 - October 24, 2019
3810 James Savage Road, Midland, Michigan
Topic: Process Development & Troubleshooting Via SIM
What’s in it for you:
• Review Development of a repeatable process
• All procedures shown on machine, you take home the data
• Learn how to challenge the process
• Six critical variables to monitor for consistent parts
• 40% of class time is at the press
