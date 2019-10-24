Scientific Injection Molding Seminar

October 22 - October 24, 2019

3810 James Savage Road, Midland, Michigan

Topic: Process Development & Troubleshooting Via SIM

What’s in it for you:

• Review Development of a repeatable process

• All procedures shown on machine, you take home the data

• Learn how to challenge the process

• Six critical variables to monitor for consistent parts

• 40% of class time is at the press

Visit event's website