Scientific Injection Molding Seminar


October 22 - October 24, 2019
3810 James Savage Road, Midland, Michigan



Topic: Process Development & Troubleshooting Via SIM
What’s in it for you:
Review Development of a repeatable process
All procedures shown on machine, you take home the data
Learn how to challenge the process
Six critical variables to monitor for consistent parts
40% of class time is at the press
