Event
RTP Company Engineering Plastics Workshop Toronto
October 03, 2019
6750 Mississauga Road Mississauga, Ontario L5N 2L3
You and your colleagues are invited to join RTP Company for a one-day, no cost Engineered Plastics Workshop where our experts will teach you about thermoplastic compounds and provide you with valuable information regarding material selection.
https://www.rtpcompany.com/upcoming-engineered-plastics-workshop-montreal-qc-toronto-on/
